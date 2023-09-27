Armstrong MetalFest seeks band submissions for 2024 festival

Photo: Armstrong MetalFest

Get ready to rock!

Band submissions have opened for Armstrong MetalFest 2024.

The 14th annual festival is scheduled for July 12-13.

This past summer's event at Hassen Arena broke attendance records.

It featured international and Canadian headliners Warbringer, Fallujah, Enterprise Earth, The Zenith Passage, Vale of Pnath, and Striker.

Organized by West Metal Entertainment, the non-profit society also gives bands the opportunity to play at venues throughout the region, including all-ages shows, "to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults."

Band interested in applying for the 2024 lineup can submit their info here.

Submissions end Oct. 16.