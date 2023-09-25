Oktoblerfest returns this weekend at Wings and 1516 Pub and Grill

Photo: Oktoblerfest

Das ist gut, ya?

Oktoblerfest returns this weekend at Vernon's 1516 Pub and Grill.

The name is a mashup of the familiar Octoberfest and Tobler, the last name of Okanagan Spring brewmaster Stefan Tobler.

The 1516, coincidentally the name of Okanagan Spring's signature beer, will be joining Wings Vernon in hosting the event this Friday and Saturday.

It's the third annual Oktoblerfest, and the first time the lakeside water hole and restaurant is taking part.

The 1516's name is based on the Bavarian Purity Law of 1516, so it's a natural fit for the German-themed celebration.

Okanagan Spring Brewery was started Vernon in 1985 by the Tobler family.

Brewmaster Stefan will give a presentation to kick off the party on Friday.

There's no cover charge and German food specials, including Bavarian potato salad, beer-braised sausage, and of course, bratwurst.