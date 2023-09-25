Homeless camp bucket brigade helps stop Swan Lake fire from spreading

Photo: Lisa Sullivan/Vernon & Area Community Forum

Homeless camp residents formed a bucket brigade Sunday to stop a fire from spreading near Swan Lake.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey says his department received a call about 9:20 a.m. for a fire at one of several homeless camps along the lake.

Crews arrived to find a fire about 20x20 feet in size, involving tents, garbage and more.

The fire sent smoke billowing above the area.

The camp residents were "doing a bucket brigade," bringing water from the lake, and managed to knock the fire down before it could spread, says Wacey.

Firefighters set up a hose line from the side of the highway, across the railway tracks, and had the fire fully extinguished within about 20 minutes.

The camp was located near the weigh scales on Highway 97.

Wacey says the cause of the was likely a cooking stove.

No one was injured in the fire.

The camp residents "sucked in a lot of smoke, but refused medical attention," says Wacey.