Vernon's Sundog Festival a rocking kickoff to BC Culture Days

Photo: Sundog Festival

Rock music, cultural dancers, food trucks, and more filled Vernon's Polson Park over the weekend for the kickoff of the Sundog Festival.

The inaugural festival served as the provincial launch of BC Culture Days, continuing through Oct. 15.

Premier David Eby officially opened the celebrations, which shine a arts and culture.

Local alt-rockers Daysormay had the crowd jumping Saturday night at the Polson Park bandshell.

Other entertainment included roaming children’s performers, creative makers, displays by Arts Council of the North Okanagan members, games, a community canvas to paint, a kids bouncy castle, and the Polson Artisan Market.

Bands played throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

Organizer Shawna Patemaude said the weekend's free events were "our big kick off to Culture Days."

Last year, Vernon had 22 events during Culture Days, and this year that's up to 38.