Hundreds show up in support of Hospice gala fundraiser

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Tuxedos, sequins and boa’s filled the grand ballroom at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Saturday night for the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The James Bond themed event “From Hospice with Love” featured a live “bucket list” auction where prize packages were named after 007 movie titles.

“The World is Not Enough” offered the highest bidder ($3,250) two tickets anywhere WestJet flies, luggage and robes and slippers.

The winner of “Golden Eye” ($4,100) will board a Monashee Helicopter with nine friends for a birds-eye view and tour of the Valley.

After being treated to a gourmet dinner, Hospice supporters ripped up the dance floor as the 11 piece Legendary Lake Monsters kept the party going, injecting the occasional Bond song into their set list.

Even though Hospice has an army of over 80 highly trained volunteers, the not-for-profit society is forced to turn to the community for financial support to run it’s programs and 12 bed end-of-life home.

All money raised will go to cover the more than $50,000 shortfall NOHS experiences every month.

Final tallies for the evening’s gala are still being calculated and organizers are hopeful they’ll reach their fundraising goal of $200,000.