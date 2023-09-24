NexusBC in Vernon and Kal Tire have teamed up to get seniors where they need to be

Photo: Nexus BC Winners: Sandra Lorimer, Martha Kehler, Pete Unger; Elaine Waugh, NexusBC Community Resource Centre; Andrew Maas, Kal Tire, Zone Manager for the North Okanagan.

Even if they need help to do it, seniors want to live independently for as long as possible.

With a quarter of Vernon’s population over the age of 65, this desire means the demand for services through NexusBC Community Resource Centre is high.

So NexusBC and Kal Tire have teamed up to get seniors where they need to be.

“The Better At Home program is truly a lifeline for many seniors who would otherwise need to live in an assisted living facility if it were not for the help they receive through us,” says Elaine Waugh, co-ordinator with NexusBC. “Next to house cleaning, our volunteer driving service is the most popular.”

Last year, NexusBC’s volunteer drivers provided 681 rides for local seniors to visit the doctor, shop for groceries or get to appointments.

And the demand for rides is growing.

“Our goal is to recruit more volunteer drivers and through Kal Tire’s Tires for Good Program, we saw an opportunity to leverage the Kal Tire gifts as contest prizes to entice interest in the driving program,” says Lee Brinkman, marketing and events manager with NexusBC. “The contest had great engagement with our current volunteers and several new volunteers signed up.”

Contest winners will receive $500 towards a set of tires from Kal Tire.

“The need is so great we are launching a new program soon to try meet the demand for rides,” says Brinkman. “The contest will be happening again next spring.”

Those interested can apply online to be a volunteer. www.NexusBC.ca

Kal Tire's Tires for Good program is open every year from January through August and is available to non-profits across Canada. The program provides a set of tires valued at $1500 to use for an organizational vehicle or as a fundraising item.

To apply for one of Kal Tire’s Community Programs, click here.