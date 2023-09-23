Inaugural Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture kicks off in Vernon park today

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There's a party going on at Vernon's Polson Park and everyone is invited.

The inaugural Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture kicks off in the park today with activities going well into the evening.

Organizer Shawna Patemaude said the festivities are being held in conjunction with BC Culture Days.

“Today, we have live music, we have vendors from the Polson Night Market and organizations from the community,” Patemaude said.

“We have roaming children’s performers. We have a bouncy castle and slides, we have a community canvas where people can do a little bit of painting, we have plein air painters so people can watch them do their thing and lots of food trucks.”

There will also be live music at the bandshell until 9 p.m. this evening.

“This is our big kick off to Culture Days,” Patemaude said. “Last year, we had 22 events for Culture Days and this year we have 38. We were eighth across Canada last year in our category and we are hoping we can move up and be even higher.”

Patemaude said Sundog was created to be the communities own and unique kick off event for Culture Days.

BC Culture Days goes through Oct. 15 with numerous events planned.

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture. At the end of each September, millions of people attend thousands of free arts and culture events across the country both in-person and online. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities.

To see what is happening during Culture Days in Vernon, click here.

For more information on Sundog, click here.