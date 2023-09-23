Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is giving away 150 free breakfasts Wednesday morning

Photo: Castanet file photo

To celebrate the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be giving away 150 free breakfasts.

On Wednesday, officers and staff will be cooking and serving up ‘grab-and-go’ pancake and sausage breakfasts from 7 to 9 a.m. to the first 150 community members who stop by the detachment.

“Our community is so amazing, and in the spirit of our 150th anniversary, we wanted to find a way to thank you for all of your support,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “We thought being able to pick up a hot-and-ready breakfast on your way to work or school would be a good way for us to say thanks and a nice way to start your day. We’re only giving away 150 so stop by, say 'Hi,' grab some food to go, and don’t miss out.”

The breakfasts will be served at the Vernon City Hall Plaza in front of the RCMP detachment.