Riders raise $50,000 for CMHA Vernon towards opening of Foundry

Photo: CMHA Vernon

Vernon's Ride Don't Hide event brought in more than $50,000 to support youth mental health.

The Canadian Mental Health Association event last weekend saw cyclists and walkers take to the streets from Polson Park.

They had collected pledges and walked or pedalled routes ranging from one to 50 kilometres.

More than 75 participants took part.

Donations were matched by the Galbraith Family Foundation.

The funds that will bring CMHA Vernon one step closer to opening the doors of the recently announced Foundry Vernon.

The Foundry will give young people a safe place where supports for mental health, substance use, physical and sexual health, youth and family peer supports, and social services such as employment, income and housing can be accessed in one single location, CMHA says.

"We would like to thank all the participants, sponsors, volunteers, staff and community members who came together to make this event such a huge success," said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon.

"These funds will help us to provide critical services to support young people with the programs they need, when they need them."