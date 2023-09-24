Fall burning season likely cancelled as fire danger continues

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Coldstream is expected to cancel open burning this fall in light of the fire danger amid continued drought conditions.

A report to council recommends the fall open burning season be cancelled entirely.

Typically, the season is used by orchardists and farmers, but also homeowners, to clean up prunings and leaves.

Coldstream's manager of protective services recommends council "cancel the designated 2023 fall open air burning period due to the Level 5 drought conditions in the Okanagan region and the provincially mandated fire bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre."

A campfire ban was issued for the Kamloops Fire Centre in early June, the earliest in recent memory. And a provincial fire ban was implemented in July as wildfires began to rage across B.C.

The entire Okanagan has been at Level 5 drought, the highest rating, since mid-summer.