Engineering, trades partners selected for Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

New partners have been named to the City of Vernon's integrated project delivery team on the Active Living Centre project.

The new multi-purpose recreation centre will be built on the Kin Racetrack lands and is anticipated to open in the fall of 2026.

Following a multi-category request for proposals, eight companies have been selected to provide services for the ALC project:

Civil engineering: Stantec Consulting

Electrical engineering: WSP Consulting

Mechanical engineering: AMES Consulting Group

Structural engineering: RJC Engineers

Electrical contractor: Altapro Westcana Partnership

Mechanical contractor: Chapman Mechanical

Pool mechanical: Master Pools

Structural steel: Collins Steel

Clark Builders of Edmonton was previously chosen as the general contractor for the project.

"Through our experience delivering recreation and community facilities across Canada, we know the importance and value of these buildings, and the opportunities they present to create something really special. We look forward to working closely with all team members and stakeholders to bring the Active Living Centre to Vernon," said RJC principal Mark Ritchie.

"Using the integrated project delivery model which promotes strong collaboration among all partners we will help deliver an inclusive, sustainable, and accessible facility for the community," added WSP's Michael Jackson.

Chapman Mechanical is a local company.

"We are honoured to be selected as the mechanical trade partner alongside the City of Vernon and Clark Builders," said president Craig Chequis. "As a local firm established more than 40 years ago, our addition to the project supports the local economy and 100-plus local families including our own who will get to enjoy this facility for generations to come."

The integrated project delivery model merges the facility owner, architect, general contractor, and trade partners to form a project team that can improve delivery times and costs on major projects.