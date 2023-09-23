Vernon historian digs up footage of a ferry ride around Vancouver Island

Today's time machine is a trip back to 1958 from Vancouver to Victoria.

Vernon-based historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes viewers aboard either the Black Ball ferry or a CP ship for a meandering trip around Vancouver Island.

“Sourced in the Lower Mainland, this regular 8-mm film doesn’t have quite the same quality or resolution of 16 mm, but despite that, the cinematographer captured some wonderful sights,” Arseneault said.

“Passing Stanley Park, the Strait of Georgia was a little less busy 65 years ago. Seagulls glided alongside the ferry as they have done along ships for as far back as we can remember.

Steaming into Victoria’s inner harbour is an experience to remember with the iconic Empress hotel and provincial legislature facing the water. HMCS Fraser, a St.Laurent class destroyer that served the RCN from 1957 to 1994 can be seen tied up on the waterfront.

“My knowledge of Vancouver Island is not quiet as sharp as that of the Interior, a few locations I have identified include Qualicum Beach, Cathedral Grove and Englishman falls. I look forward to learning about some of the unidentified locations, as always please share your comments in the comments section so others can collaborate,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].