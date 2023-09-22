Armstrong Regional Co-op Fuel Good Day raises $13,000 for charities

Photo: Armstrong Regional Co-op

More than $13,000 will be donated to local non-profits and charities, thanks to residents fuelling up at Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars.

Sept. 19 was Co-op’s Fuel Good Day, when 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel was donated to local causes.

Each location raised funds for a different organization, and all together, they raised $13,088.

$2,113 will be donated to the Armstrong Wetlands Association

$1,484 will be donated to the Meant 2 B Loved Pet Rescue Society

$2,205 will be donated to the Shuswap BC SPCA

$2,775 will be donated to the Salmar Community Association

$1,386 will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society

$3,125 will be donated to the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS)

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Fuel Good Day. Once again, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Fuel Good Day took place throughout Canada, at over 400 gas bars in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario.

The total amount raised from across Western Canada this year will be released in early October.

Since its launch in 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated more than $3 million to over 700 local organizations as part of Fuel Good Day.