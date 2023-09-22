Splatsin organizing reconciliation walk for Orange Shirt Day

Photo: Splatsin First Nation

On Truth and Reconciliation Day, Splatsin First Nation invites the public to join it in honouring children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools.

Sept. 30 marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. The day is meant to honour those subject to residential schools, and their families and communities.

“This honouring is a vital part of reconciliation,” says the band.

“There are 150 known Splatsin members who attended residential schools over the decades. Of those, 45 remain.”

Splatsin is organizing a walk to honour victims and survivors.

It begins at 10 a.m. at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce building, 702 Railway St. The group will walk to Splatsin Centre, where there will be an honouring ceremony of Splatsin survivors, along with lunch and music.

Orange shirts will be available to purchase before the walk begins.

The orange shirts are inspired by a young girl, Phyllis (Jack) Wesbstad, who was about to start at a residential school in the 1970s. Her grandmother brought her to a store and told her to pick out whatever she wanted, and she chose a bright orange shirt.

Webstad’s hair was cut and she was stripped of her clothes upon arriving at the school. Her beloved orange shirt was taken, and she never saw it again.

For more information about the Splatsin walk, contact Donna Felix at 250-550-6152.