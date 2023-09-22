Vernon RCMP set to host recruiting sessions next week

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP want you – to become a member.

The national police force is hiring, and in a bid to help boost recruiting, the Vernon detachment is hosting two career sessions with a recruiter next week.

The sessions are being offered as a jumping-off point for those who are interested in pursuing a career in policing.

"There are some unique things happening in our recruiting process," says Const. Chris Terleski. “For example, for those wanting it, a career in the RCMP has and still offers mobility and the chance to police in communities right across Canada. We also recognize that there are a lot of very good people interested in a career with us that are seeking opportunities to stay closer to home, which is why the RCMP is offering a flexible posting plan. Really, this means if you are from B.C. and want to police in B.C., for the time being, there’s a very good chance that will happen."

If you've thought about a career with the RCMP, "this is your chance to take that very first step," says Terleski.

"An RCMP recruiter will be on hand for the sessions to answer any questions you have as well as providing an overview of the application process, what to expect at training, and information about the current posting process.

“Come learn more about who we are, what we do, what it takes to become a Mountie, and the exciting career opportunities we offer.”

No registration is required for the info sessions, Tuesday and Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m. at the Vernon RCMP detachment, 3402 30th St.

Participants are asked to meet in the lobby 10 minutes before start time.