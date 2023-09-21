Area resident said road is closed south of Predator Ridge

Photo: Castanet file photo

An area resident tells Castanet Commonage Road has been closed between Predator Ridge and Carr's Landing since Thursday morning.

Melissa, who asked her last name not be used, said there are road closed signs in place and she could see equipment and emergency personnel beyond the barricade.

“I live on Commonage just past Predator Ridge and I was trying to go south into Lake Country-Carrs Landing and there was an incident there apparently,” Melissa said. “The flagger would not say anything, but they have everything blocked off.”

Melissa said she had to backtrack to Bailey Road and take Highway 97 to get to Lake Country.

Melissa said she first encountered the road closure at 10 a.m. and as of 3:30 p.m. the road was still closed.

“They have signs up saying the road is closed,” she said. “They have a whole bunch of stuff going on in there – a whole bunch of equipment and emergency personnel.”

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for comment.