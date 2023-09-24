City advises public of road work closes 15th Street

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon drivers are being advised to take a detour next week if travelling along 15th Street.

The street between Pottery Road and Highway 6 will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Local and business traffic will be able to access properties in the area.

Crews will be working to upgrade sanitary infrastructure and complete asphalt restoration.

The city says delays are expected in the area, but “every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.”

The street is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The public is asked to obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area for the safety of workers.