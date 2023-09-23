Dan Mangan to perform at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Monday

Two-time JUNO award-winning and three-time Polaris Music Prize nominated musician and songwriter Dan Mangan is coming to town.

Mangan will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for the first performance of the 2023-24 Spotlight Special Presentations Series.

Best known for melodic hits like 'Robots,' 'Fool for Waiting' and 'Troubled Mind,' the Vancouver-based musician and songwriter is a fixture of the Canadian indie-folk scene.

With a career spanning more than 15 years, he has released six LPs, various EPs and singles, and scored the feature film Hector And The Search For Happiness starring Simon Pegg as well as television shows for Netflix (Hilda) and AMC (Unspeakable).

Mangan has toured extensively in North America, Europe and Australia, sharing stages with indie greats such as Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and City & Colour.

He comes to Vernon as part of a Coast-to-Coast 'Going Somewhere' tour celebrating his new album, Being Somewhere.

Released in October 2022, Being Somewhere has earned praise from fans and music reviewers alike. Walleye Magazine hailed this latest album as “what can only be described as beautiful music that somehow lifts the listener’s spirit instead of darkening it.”

Mangan will be supported by Montreal-based singer-songwriter Gabrielle Shonk. Softly strummed acoustic guitar accompany Shonk's dreamy vocals in her sultry, bluesy laments.

Having earned a JUNO nomination for her self-titled debut album in 2019, Shonk has been lauded as a powerful singer-songwriter “with echoes of Adele and Alicia Keys” by the Montreal Gazette.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $47 for seniors, and $45 for students. For tickets, please call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.