Vernon hotels lost up to $3 million during wildfire travel restrictions

Vernon hoteliers lost between $2.5 million and $3 million following late-August travel restrictions triggered by the B.C. Interior wildfire crisis, Tourism Vernon estimates.

Torrie Silverthorn with Tourism Vernon says the data was collected to could pass the information along to the province.

“We spoke with as many hotels as we could in a short amount of time, and the financial pressure was very real. Several properties were considering laying off staff,” said Silverthorn, explaining the financial extent of the losses.

The estimate takes into account lost room revenue as well as deals and discounts implemented after the restriction lifted, to help hotels rebound.

Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx says businesses across the tourism sector were understanding of the situation and the travel restrictions.

“The travel restrictions that were put in place and were given a specific date to end, I think did affect things a little bit further, where people cancelled their plans in between those dates even though restrictions were lifted before that date,” said Proulx.

Travel restrictions came into effect on Aug. 19, and prohibited people from staying in temporary accommodation for non-essential purposes. The restriction had a set end date of Sept. 4, but the province ended up lifting the order early on Aug. 22 for all communities except West Kelowna.

At the time, thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes in West Kelowna, Kelowna, the Kamloops and Shuswap areas.

“It was just a frustrating situation for those accommodators to deal with, and certainly a big financial loss, but they were all fairly understanding and, I think, did see a bounce back after the restrictions were lifted, but obviously, you can't make up for the revenue that was lost,” said Proulx.

With peak tourism season now over, Proulx says the local economy can hope for a great off-season.

“That everybody can take advantage of all the great activities that Vernon has to offer in terms of world-class skiing up at SilverStar and certainly taking in the Vernon Winter Carnival when that comes around in February,” he said.