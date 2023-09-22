Vernon Pickleball Association in the running to be voted Canada's best pickleball club

Photo: VPA

Is the 'Pickleball Palace' the best place in Canada to play the increasingly popular sport?

Voters will decide.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is in the running to be voted Canada's Best Pickleball Club by Pickleball Today magazine readers.

The VPA is currently sitting in second place, and the Okanagan Wealth Advisor's Pickleball Complex, affectionately called the Pickleball Palace, has a shot at taking the title.

Voting continues until Oct. 15 by clicking here. Select the VPA logo to cast your vote.

Voters don't have to be a VPA member and participants may be asked for their email address and first name to ensure there is no double voting taking place.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is a non-profit society that was incorporated nearly 10 years ago. In those 10 years, the VPA has grown from a few dozen players to a club of 1,000 of all skill levels and ages.

To build the year-round facility, the membership raised $1.2 million in less than two months. In the spring of 2021, the steel truss and fabric-covered roof was complete.

The VPA is currently embarking on Phase III of the complex, called Hermann House, named after Wally Hermann, one of the founding members of VPA who passed away. It will consist of a front office reception area, meeting room and change rooms.

The addition will complete the complex and is possible due to members having raised $2.4 million.

This year, the VPA hosted the inaugural BC Provincial Pickleball Championships, with more than 600 players.

The club is run by a volunteer board of directors, with many others volunteering throughout the year. There are now four paid employees due to the club's size and business of the courts, which are open seven days a week from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

The club hosts introductory lessons for new players, skills and drills for continued improvement as well as junior programs. Non-members are also welcome to play and can book courts through the VPA website.