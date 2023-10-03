NONA adds permanent lights for colourful causes

Photo: NONA

The NONA building in downtown Vernon is lighting up the night.

Amid the challenges of fundraising during the COVID pandemic, an idea was born to create a COVID-friendly fundraiser by decorating the building for Christmas.

Shortly after, a partnership with John Christmas came to life, and NONA joined the Christmas Lights Tour.

The third annual NONA Lights for Kids Campaign is set to illuminate the community this December.

The permanent lights are year-round extension of the successful annual event.

With grant money received from Community Foundation North Okanagan, NONA hired Accent LED Lighting to install the LED strips on its building.

“The fun thing about these lights is that we can change the colours to what we need: orange and purple for Halloween, blue for World Autism Day or purple for Purple Day of Epilepsy. But more importantly, it will bring awareness to these important days for our kids and what NONA does in the community” says executive director Helen Armstrong.

The lights shone orange for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Programs provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and more. Every year, more than 850 children and families receive services from the organization.