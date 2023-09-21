221078
Last blast of Music in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Friday in Armstrong

Ready to rock the park

Live rock n' roll is making a last outdoor return for the season in Armstrong.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park program presents Rule 857 Friday at Memorial Park.

The classic rock band that covers some of the greatest tunes from the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s.

The event is free, but people are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Armstrong Food or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at www.valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

The food truck for the evening is Wicked Waffles, with the music starting at 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs, snacks, beverages or even dinner.

