Vernon festival starts Friday and features arts, culture and creative expression

Photo: Sundog Festival

The spotlight will shine on arts, culture and creative expression in Greater Vernon this weekend.

Held in conjunction with Culture Days across Canada, the inaugural Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture starts Friday with multiple events for all ages.

The festival was born out local creative individuals wanting to work with the Arts Council of the North Okanagan to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture found in Greater Vernon.

The festival not only features free and by-donation activities, but is also showcasing ticketed performances taking place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15.

“There will be something for everyone to see and do,” said Shawna Patenaude, ACNO manager.

A national celebration held at the end of every September, Culture Days normally sees millions of people attend thousands of free participatory arts and culture events across the country, both in-person and online.

Several ACNO and Greater Vernon community organizations are hosting Culture Days events this year, including the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Caetani Centre, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, Okanagan Regional Library, O’Keefe Ranch, Vernon Community Arts Centre, Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society, Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and Vernon Public Art Gallery.

“Currently, there are 36 free and by-donation events happening that run the gamut from visual art classes and demos, art talks, film screenings, self-guided tours, writing workshops, literary readings, and so much more,” said Patenaude.

Also taking place during the festival is the film screening and awards night for the Okanagan 48 Hour Film Project at the Vernon Towne Theatre and several ticketed performances at O’Keefe Ranch, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and elsewhere.

“The first two events, our Howl of a Night and Kick-off Party, taking place Friday and Saturday at Polson Park, will showcase the varied talents of our local community with live music, cultural performances, artisans markets, displays by our ACNO members, food, and much more. Both events offer free admission and are open to all ages,” said Patenaude.

An official opening ceremony for the Sundog Festival will be held Saturday at the Polson Park bandstand starting at 3 p.m. Special dignitaries will be present.

A full list of free or by-donation events can be found