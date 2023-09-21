Still time to enter popular Laird of Fintry lottery for gold medal whisky

Photo: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

If you savour the sip, keep your fingers crossed in the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Laird of Fintry lottery.

The single-malt whisky is so popular, you must win a lottery to be able to purchase a bottle of the amber elixir.

Canada's biggest whisky lottery will announce its first round of winners on Tuesday.



Each year, thousands of people join the lottery, with the lucky winners getting a prized chance to purchase a bottle of the three-time World Spirits Awards gold medal winning whisky.

"This year, the excitement is really surging with hopefully entrants driving the numbers up to what we expect to cross the 30,000 participant mark," says CEO Tyler Dyck.

"Over a decade ago, when we released Canada's original double-wood single-malt whisky, we couldn't have imagined how coveted these bottles would become."

Dyck is also president of the Craft Distillers Guild of BC and the Canadian Craft Distillers Alliance.

The Laird of Fintry whisky is double-wood finished in Quails' Gate Winery fortified foch barrels.

And this year, lottery winners will also be given the opportunity to get their hands on a bottle of the very limited edition Black Label Laird of Fintry, a cask-strength version not officially released to the public until the end of October – if there is any left.

"We lift a glass and wish everyone good luck in this year's lottery," says Dyck.

You can still enter by visiting www.okanaganspirits.com/lottery, or drop in to either location in Vernon or Kelowna to sign up in person. The deadline is midnight Monday, Sept. 25.