Armstrong named Make Water Work community champion for 6th time

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Armstrong is once again the water-saving champ in the Okanagan.

Armstrong earned its sixth Make Water Work Community Championship title for collecting the most pledges per capita to conserve water.

The award is bestowed by the WaterWise program of the Okanagan Basin Water Board as a way to encourage residents to conserve the precious resource.

"This year's drought has really emphasized the importance of water conservation, and we are so proud to see so many residents stepping up to become part of the solution," the city said on its Facebook page.

"The Make Water Work campaign is not just about saving water. It's about using water effectively and finding ways to enjoy our yards and gardens by effectively using dry climate and native plants. It is also about all the little things we can do you make a difference such as pledging to Make Water Work and effectively using water."

Armstrong adopted a bylaw in 2017 to regulate water use and conservation aimed at reducing water consumption and demand.

But, while bylaws may encourage water conservation, "ultimately, it's the residents and businesses that make the difference," the city says.

The Make Water Work website encourages residents across the valley to take the pledge to only water between dusk and dawn, choose dry climate garden plants, and more.

The site also gives advice on how to be water wise in the garden and the home.

It notes the Okanagan has less available water per son than anywhere else in Canada and one of the highest rates of water use in Canada.

The award comes as the entire valley is under Stage 5 drought conditions, and Armstrong, along with other communities, have water restrictions in effect.