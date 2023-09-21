North Okanagan Good Food Box gets financial boost from FortisBC

Photo: North Okanagan Good Food Box

The North Okanagan Good Food Box is getting a $15,000 boost from FortisBC.

The program will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in the North Okanagan can enjoy fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes.

The food box program was nominated by Lumby Mayor Kevin Action and Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser.

The Good Food Box Society is a volunteer-run, universally accessible produce-buying co-operative that increases access to affordable local vegetables and fruit through community partnerships, while strengthening the local food system.

“The need continues to grow for these boxes full of healthy local food. We’re now providing approximately 1,200 boxes each month so the funds from these awards will go a long way in helping us to support more seniors and families in need,” said Diane Fleming, food box program co-ordinator.

The Community Giving Awards program supports organizations and initiatives that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

Three grassroots community groups across B.C. have been awarded $15,000 each by FortisBC.

“FortisBC is committed to the communities where we operate and we designed these grants to support small-scale, grassroots initiatives that address local needs,” said Vanessa Conolly, director, community and Indigenous relations for FortisBC. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to advance these inspiring projects that are making such a meaningful difference in the communities we both serve.”

The other recipients were the Kootenay Livestock Association and the Ann Davis Transition Society in the Fraser Valley.