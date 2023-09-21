Vernon youth allegedly bear sprayed in assault by group of teens

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon RCMP have arrested one person in an alleged bear spray attack.

Const. Chris Terleski says police received a report Tuesday of an assault involving a group of youths on the 3900 block of 20th Street.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old victim who had allegedly been assaulted and bear sprayed by a group of teenagers in a nearby alleyway.

The youth was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“One of the youth allegedly involved in the attack was arrested that evening and released after an initial appearance in court the following day,” Terleski says.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Const. Baron at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-16747.