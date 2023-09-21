Learning and observations planned for Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vernon

Photo: Government of Canada Truth & Reconciliation Day - September 30, 2023

As the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation draws near, Vernon residents may be wondering how to observe the day set aside to acknowledge residential school survivors and honour the children who never returned home.

The Museum and Archives of Vernon will be open on Sept. 30 to provide a “listen and learn” opportunity.

Attendees will learn about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action and the resilience of the syilx Okanagan Nation in the face of colonialism and the residential school system.

Activities during the day will be self-guided and appropriate for all-ages. Colouring sheets from Indigenous artist Hawlii Pichette and syilx-themed scavenger hunts will keep the youngest visitors busy, while adults can watch the OKIB production I Am Okanagan.

All museum admissions on Sept. 30 will be donated to the nk?maplqs i? snm?am?a?ya?tn i? k?l elementary school at Komasket Park to help fund their new building.

Anyone who would like an orange shirt to show solidarity is able to purchase one from the North Okanagan Friendship Centre. There are several designs and sizes to choose from for adults, but youth shirts are limited.

NOFC is open from Monday through Thursday next week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed for the commemorative long weekend.

To honour the Canadian Indigenous children forced into residential schools, NOFC will be holding a barbecue on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from noon until 2 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to tell organizers via email before Thursday, Sept. 28.

Students in School District 22 will have the opportunity to learn about the significance of Orange Shirt Day and Truth and Reconciliation Day. School-based activities will take place throughout next week.

A downtown Indigenous Learning Tour has also been designed by the Vernon District Immigrant and Community Services Society. Those wishing to participate in the tour can scan QR codes from orange dots posted on the doors of participating businesses.