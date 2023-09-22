Tapped mobile pop-up bars bring the party to you across the Okanagan

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon couple is ready to party with their fleet of mobile pop-up bars.

Jarrett Chung-Smith and Jordin Trueman purchased the Tapped Events fleet in June and have spent their time getting to know the ins and outs of the business.

“Everyone thinks you just pull a handle and beer comes out, but there’s much more to that and really understanding how the equipment works. Understanding the gas that’s needed for any sort of beverage to come out. What our capabilities are (and) what we can serve,” said Chung-Smith.

The duo bought the fleet from Jody and Robert Shakespeare who’d restored and built the fleet using a 1967 Ford Pickup, a 1966 converted horse trailer, and a cedar wagon.

Chung-Smith and Trueman says the Shakespeares laid a great foundation for them to build on.

The pop-ups focus on serving local brews.

“We really like to support local … so we kind of pushed that first ... promoting local cideries and breweries and mocktail options as well,” said Trueman.

Chang-Smith adds: “The options are limitless, whatever your favourite drink is we can get it in there (and), certainly, we want to put an emphasis on those local craft breweries and cideries and beverage companies.”

Locals including Vice and Virtue, Mother Love Kombucha and Simps Modern Beverage have all been supportive, they say.

Tapped Events is Vernon based, but will travel throughout the Okanagan, sometimes farther in special circumstances.

Chang-Smith and Trueman say they would love for Tapped Events to help people celebrate both big and small events and milestones.

They're considering options for fall and winter events, too, including Halloween.

Bookings will depend on the venue and temperature.

Tapped serves anything that can be kegged.

Anyone interested in booking can visit Tapped's website for more information.