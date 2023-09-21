Be a master of the macabre: casting call for Field of Screams

Photo: Field of Screams

The Field of Screams wants you.

A: to be scared ... and B: to do some scaring.

The annual Halloween celebration returns to O'Keefe Ranch, starting Sept. 29 and running throughout October.

Actors are wanted to help fill the scary roles in four creepy corn mazes.

"Are you ready to unleash your inner ghoul and haunt the night?" organizers ask in an open casting call.

Got a "flair for the eerie and an appetite for the macabre?"

If you're 16 or older and can "channel your inner ghoul, ghost, or monster, we want you on our team!" they say.

Actors must commit to attending a minimum of five shifts through the season.

Roles involve working in an active, outdoor environment and standing for extended periods in what could be cool autumn weather.

You should also be comfortable wearing and performing in costumes and makeup, transforming into your frightful character.

Actors are highly advised to be available for costume fitting on Sept. 23 and dress rehearsal Sept. 26.

Compensation is $16.75 per hour.

If you have what it takes to become a master of the macabre, email to [email protected] with your full name in the subject line.