Two open houses next week on Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

It's not too late to have a say on Vernon's new Active Living Centre.

Two open houses will take place next week, on Monday and Tuesday.

Public input is sought to help inform the design of the project, planned to open in fall 2026.

The ALC's conceptual design was based on earlier public consultations, and further opportunities will be available at Lakers Clubhouse (7000 Cummins Rd.) 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, user group sessions will take place during the day on Tuesday. Any interested parties are encouraged to contact project manager Doug Ross at [email protected].

The open houses will be hosted by integrated project delivery team members, including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, Master Pools Inc., and the City of Vernon.

Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the ALC project.

"Although this is the first post-referendum engagement with the public, it won't be the last," says Ross. "If people are unable to attend any of these sessions, there will be other opportunities to provide input on the project in the future."

The integrated project delivery model merges the owner, architect, general contractor, and trade partners into a project team to reduce cost and speed delivery.

The project is currently in the pre-validation planning phase.

The active living centre will include a new aquatic centre with 50-metre pool, a leisure pool, hot tubs, sauna and steam room, a fitness centre, double gymnasium, an indoor walking/running track, and multi-purpose activity spaces.

It will go up on the Kin Racetrack lands beside Kal Tire Place.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024.