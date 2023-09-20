Flames spotted and quickly doused in Vernon's Becker Park

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A small fire broke out Wednesday and was quickly doused in Becker Park in Vernon.

Fire crews and police are on scene actioning the brush fire.

At least five firefighters are on scene with axes, shovels and hoses.

The fire appears to have started in a treed area, but it is not clear what the cause of the fire was.

The trunks of trees appear burned as well.

Flames are no longer visible and crews remain on scene spraying down the burned site.

The park was also the scene of a recent fire in June.

– with files from Tracey Prediger