Emergency Services Showcase at Polson Park Tuesday morning

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

There will be a heavy police presence in Polson Park Tuesday next week – but don’t worry, it’s all part of the 2023 Emergency Services Showcase.

The annual event gives an opportunity to meet first responders and to participate in hands-on activities while learning more about local public safety agencies.

“It’s a great opportunity for the public to interact with us in a way they normally can’t, to get to know us better and to really find out more about the role emergency response agencies play in our community,” says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

“The event has been a great success in the past, and we’re excited to have it again.”

The showcase takes place 9:30-1:30 a.m. and will include vehicle and equipment displays from BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Search and Rescue, the Canadian Forces' BC Dragoons, and various specialized units of the RCMP including the Emergency Response Team, tactical troop, and BC Highway Patrol.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will perform a vehicle extrication scenario and an RCMP Police Dog Service team will give a live demonstration.

If weather permits, an RCMP Air Services helicopter is also expected to make a guest appearance with a planned landing in the park at 10:30 a.m.

Terleski adds the RCMP are always looking for good people, and their recruitment team will be set up in the park to answer questions.

“If you’ve ever thought about a career in the RCMP, this is your chance to learn first hand about the opportunities that await you. Come down and see what we’re about.”