Patsy Cline & Hank Williams tribute coming to Towne Theatre

Lisa Brokop: The Patsy Cline Project

Two country music greats will be honoured on stage at the Towne Theatre this week.

The Patsy Cline Project and Hank Lives tribute will perform on Friday.

Husband and wife team Lisa Brokop and Paul Jefferson form the two elements of the tribute act.

They're no strangers to the country music scene. Both have made names for themselves as performers and songwriters. Jefferson has written songs for both Aaron Tippin and Keith Urban, and the duo has several albums to its credit.

Brokop will pay homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, with some of Cline’s classic hits, like Sweet Dreams, Walkin After Midnight, and Crazy, as well as some of Lisa’s own material specifically written for the project.

Jefferson views his Hank Lives performance as a true tribute to Hank Williams, one of his heroes.

Promotional material for the show lauds Jefferson’s impersonation of the legend to be “incredibly accurate” and the performance weaves stories of Willimam’s life with his music.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the all-ages show. A wine bar will be offered for anyone 19-plus, and the performance starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $45 and can be bought online or at the door.