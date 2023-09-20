Spallumcheen takes legal action against property to halt building work

Photo: Google Street View

Legal action is being taken against a property in Spallumcheen after the owner failed to comply with bylaws.

The township issued a statement saying it’s taking "legal action" regarding a property located at 1615 Reservoir Rd.

The property has been issued stop-work order(s) regarding buildings and do not occupy notice(s).

The township did not indicate what caused the notices to be issued.

It says it’s also proceeding with a civil injunction regarding Official Community Plan, building and land-use infractions.

Lisa Gyorkos with the township said: “... the stop-work order was due to infractions related to the building bylaw and/or BC Building Code.”

Gyorkos said no further information could be provided regarding the case.