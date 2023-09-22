Bioblitz happening on Otter Lake in Spallumcheen

Photo: North Okanagan Naturalists' Club

Science enthusiasts are invited to Otter Lake in Spallumcheen for a day of learning.

The Invasive Species Council of BC and the North Okanagan Naturalist’s Club will be at the lake for a Bioblitz, on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will meet at 1457 Otter Lake Road.

All ages are welcome to the community science event, and attendees will be tasked with documenting as many living organisms in the area as possible.

“It's a great opportunity to get outside and experience your local biodiversity while benefiting the efforts of a local ecosystem enhancement project,” say organizers

Attendees will learn how to identify plants and animals, and find out best practices for invasive species. They’ll also learn how to use iNaturalist and ReportInvasivesBC – and have a chance to win prizes and swag.

The event will take place on land and/or water, all that’s needed to join is a charged phone and weather appropriate clothing. Bring a kayak or canoe, and a lifejacket, organizers have a limited number of spaces available in their canoes/kayaks.

Prior registration is not required, for more information email [email protected]