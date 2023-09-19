Canadian Mental Health Association says SOGI saves lives

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon's Canadian Mental Health Association has added its voice to a growing chorus in solidarity with sexual orientation and gender identity education in local schools.

In an open letter to the community, the organization refers to a planned march Wednesday in Vernon in opposition to SOGI teachings.

"As many of you are aware, there has been discussion in the last few days about SOGI ... not only in Vernon but across Canada," it states.

"CMHA Vernon stands in solidarity with School District 22 in their support for inclusivity, diversity, and the promotion of SOGI education.

"We understand the need for a safe and secure learning environment where students can access compassionate support. The voices of our youth are loud, and they demand their dignity and human rights to be preserved and free from discrimination, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity."

CMHA says: "To our youth, we hear you ... We do not condone any actions that may compromise your safety."

CMHA says there are long-lasting consequences to silencing the needs of youth.

"While the current topic focuses on SOGI education, the impact transcends schools and has far-reaching implications in our community, beyond youth. As a mental health organization, we see firsthand that SOGI education, gender-affirming practices and the fostering of a safe and protective environment not only promotes mental wellness, but directly saves lives."

The organization calls on residents to take a firm stand against misinformation.

It also provides resources for those who may need them, such as: