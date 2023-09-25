Vernon rec centre and Winter Carnival team up for October teen fun night

Photo: Winter Carnival Society Hot on the heels of a successful adult games night, Vernon’s Winter Carnival Society is holding a fun night just for teens aged 13-18.

On Friday, Oct. 6, teens are invited to spend a couple of hours at the Vernon Rec Centre.

Between 6 and 8 p.m. there will be free basketball in the Dogwood Gym and the auditorium will host games, music and snacks.

A toonie skate will run in the Priest Valley rink, starting at 6:45 and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. teens can swim 2 for 1.

"There’s a need for activities for this age group," says city rec program director Tima Coad. "And we are thrilled to have the Vernon Winter Carnival join us for our second event."

The first teen night co-hosted by the two organizations was held back in May and saw almost 100 young people attend.

"We are very excited about this continued partnership with the Vernon Recreation Centre," said Kris Fuller, executive director with the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

"This is our second event for teens, and we expect it to continue to grow."