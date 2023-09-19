Nixon Wenger gifts $50,000 to CFNO to celebrate 50 years

Photo: Nixon Wenger LLP

One of Vernon's oldest law firms has donated $50,000 for 50 years in business.

Nixon Wenger LLP gifted the sum to the Community Foundation North Okanagan’s Caring Community Grants Program.

It will help help charities across the North Okanagan.

“In any typical year, this grant program gives out a total of $120,000 to $150,000 – the addition of $50,000 will greatly leverage the amount available for charitable projects and programs,” says Lisa Deargle with CFNO.

Nixon Wenger and the community foundation are connected by the late Paul Nixon, who founded and grew both organizations.

Nixon joined the law firm in 1975 and established the future course of the firm. Nixon was a founder of the CFNO, created its first constitution and remained a board member for decades.

“Paul Nixon played a key role in establishing CFNO in 1975 and stayed involved with us until he retired from practice. He was truly a champion for community causes. It is heartening to see the team at Nixon Wenger demonstrating that same community leadership,” said Leanne Hammond, the foundation's executive director.

Partners of Nixon Wenger say it was important for the firm to support its community, which has been an integral part of the firm's success.

“The late Paul Nixon established and grew both organizations through his strong passion and commitment to enriching our local community. We feel fortunate to be able to mark our 50th anniversary by supporting the CFNO and the North Okanagan Community,” the law firm said.