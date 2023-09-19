RotaryGo aims to get kids to practice when parents can't

Photo: Rotary Clubs

Teenagers sitting on the couch playing video games will have one less excuse for not getting outside and being active if the members of three local Rotary Clubs get their way.

RotaryGo! is a youth ride-sharing idea members of the Vernon, Kalamalka, and SilverStar Rotary Clubs are hoping to bring to fruition.

Eric Gombrich handles marketing and communications for the SilverStar chapter and says the idea came out of Rotary International district meetings held stateside in the spring.

Clubs were challenged to put their heads together and come up with actions that can make a difference in their local communities.

Teen isolation and sedentary lifestyles were top of mind for the participants from Vernon.

Although Gombrich acknowledges youth suffering from post-pandemic physical and mental health problems are not unique to Vernon, he points to factors that are locally unique.

“There’s not enough transportation options such as public bus lines,” he says. “There are only 13 routes, and they take an hour and 19 minutes to loop around, so if you miss one bus, you have to wait.”

Limited public transportation is only one factor for youth missing out on extracurriculars.

“Kids can’t participate if their parents can’t drive them,” says Gombrich, who understands parents just can’t leave their jobs every day to drive their children to the various activities.

Providing a safe ride option will benefit kids, parents and companies.

RotaryGo! would be app-based and aims to improve accessibility for youth by using existing ride-sharing companies which typically aren’t set up to transport youth.

“People don’t usually call a taxi to take Mary to her piano lessons every Tuesday and Thursday,” he says. But that is exactly the type of pre-qualifying and scheduling RotaryGo! is hoping to facilitate by providing parents and guardians a more controlled option.

After-school pick-ups could take kids to hockey, soccer, the ski hill, and more. The more community support and sponsorship, the more possible destinations.

“The whole community benefits right across the board,” says Gombrich, who will be part of the pitch team to get School District 22 on board.

Several businesses have already expressed interest in backing the RotaryGo! idea, lending legal or financial support. Having the school board involved is just another step to making the youth ride-sharing service a reality.

If approved, RotaryGo! would like to see a pilot program that offers the service out of one high school in the Vernon area as early as the end of January.