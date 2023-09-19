GoFundMe campaign launched for uninsured renters in Vernon house fire

Photo: City of Vernon

Friends and family are rallying around a Vernon woman and her boyfriend who lost their home to fire over the weekend.

The early morning fire gutted the interior of the East Hill home and tore through the roof.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Colin Carrier has so far raised $4,550 towards a goal of $10,000 for Coralee, who escaped the fire with her dog and passport – and nothing else.

"I woke up to my house on fire, everything I own is gone," she says.

Carrier says Coralee heard screaming outside her window to get out of the house about 3 a.m. as flames burned the back of the 39A Avenue home.

"All she had time for was to grab her dog and her passport and run out of the house before it was engulfed," says Carrier.

Her boyfriend, Joey, was on his way back from working out of town, when they had planned to get renters' insurance, "but he was four days too late," says Carrier.

"Nothing is covered, and now she has to start from the bottom."

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 1500 block of 39A Avenue and found "heavy fire" that had extended into the roof of the home.

"While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and at one point it could have spread to the neighbouring property," Fire Chief David Lind said.

"Due to the nature of the fire and how involved the structure was by the time it was reported, the roof of the house has been lost and there is heavy water and smoke damage throughout the structure."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.