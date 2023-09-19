Northern lights put on a show over the North Okanagan

The northern lights put on a spectacular show over the North Okanagan Monday night.

Dancing green and yellow lights could be seen across the region in the clear night sky.

Multiple photographers captured stunning images of the spectacle.

Known as the aurora borealis, the spectacular light shows occur when charged particles (electrons and protons) collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere.

The collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colourful light. As billions of flashes occur in sequence, the auroras appear to move or dance in the sky.