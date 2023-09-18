Portion of 20th Street limited to local traffic only due to construction

Photo: City of Vernon

Traffic disruptions are expected for a portion of 20th Street starting on Tuesday as City of Vernon contractors repair the road.

Crews will be working between 43rd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

“Due to the nature of the work being done to repair the road, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours,” the city said.

Motorists may experience difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period.

Construction is expected to start Tuesday and will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during weekdays. The project is estimated to be completed within two weeks, depending on the weather.

The public is asked to follow all detour routes and traffic control on site.