Vernon School District, joined by VTA, CUPE in condemning anti-SOGI rally

Photo: Jon Manchester

As a rally against sexual orientation and gender identity education nears in Vernon, voices are mustering against its message.

Despite Supt. Christine Perkins issuing a statement Monday, the school district was joined by the board of education, Vernon Teachers' Association and CUPE school workers in a joint press release affirming "our unwavering support for inclusivity, diversity, and the promotion of SOGI education in the community."

The statement was issued late Monday afternoon.

"Our collective commitment is rooted in our desire to provide high-quality education and foster a secure, inclusive environment for all students, staff, and community members," it continues.

"We firmly believe that embracing diversity and upholding human rights is essential for the well-being and prosperity of our entire district."

The anti-SOGI rally and march plans to gather at Vernon City Hall on Wednesday and march to Polson Park.

"As individuals dedicated to education and advocacy, we have observed the profound impact of anti- 2SLGBTQ+ campaigns. These efforts have far-reaching consequences, particularly affecting our community's students, staff, and families who rely on our unwavering support," the school system members said in their statement.

"Within our schools, we have taken significant steps to establish safe spaces. We are dedicated to ensuring that every student and staff member experiences a strong sense of belonging. We unequivocally denounce any disinformation aimed at undermining the progress we have made to support our students, staff, and families.

"To our 2SLGBTQ+ students, district staff, and families, we want to reiterate our unequivocal recognition of your presence, rights, and dignity. You are integral members of our school community, and we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering an environment where you can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

"We will work toward safeguarding your rights and dignity and will continue to support inclusive spaces that celebrate diversity."