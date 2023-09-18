Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer to speak in North Okanagan

Photo: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

A controversial right-wing legal figure will speak in the North Okanagan this week.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay will speak Wednesday at the Hullcar Community Hall.

Last month, the Law Society of Manitoba barred Carpay from practising in the province after receiving complaints he had hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.

Carpay and fellow lawyer Randal Jay Cameron were ordered to each pay a $5,000 fine.

The two lawyers represented several churches that attempted in 2021 to overturn Manitoba public health orders that prevented in-person religious services during the height of the pandemic.

The Calgary-based Justice Centre represented churches and individuals across Canada in multiple court challenges against COVID-19 public health orders.

Carpay and Cameron still face criminal charges that include attempting to obstruct justice.

The Justice Centre's website and Facebook page contain posts about pandemic restrictions, excess and unexplained deaths, informing parents of children's gender transition choices, the Freedom Convoy trial and other controversial subjects.

In its own statement on the law society sanctions, the Justice Centre called Carpay's "unilateral decision to hire a private investigator to conduct passive surveillance on Manitoba government officials, in order to ascertain whether they were complying with COVID restrictions ... an error in judgment."

Carpay denies any criminal wrongdoing.

He will speak at the Hullcar Hall at 7:30 p.m.

An announcement of his appearance says Carpay will "speak on the state of freedom in Canada ... and engage with fellow freedom-minded citizens ... to discuss truth, freedom, and justice."