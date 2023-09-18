Shots fired into Vernon condo, police believe car fire linked in targeted incident

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are investigating after several shots were fired into a home early Saturday.

About 5:50 a.m., police received multiple reports of what was believed to be gunfire in the 4000 block of 34th Street.

Officers located evidence that several rounds had been discharged into a unit inside the multi-unit building.

The residence was occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Witnesses described seeing an SUV fleeing the area at high speed at the time of the shooting. Police have confirmed it to be a white 2008-2012 Ford Escape.

Then, about 6:20 a.m., police were notified of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Road in Coldstream.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and appears to be similar to the one involved in the shooting. Investigators believe the incidents are related and are working to confirm those details, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"At this point in time, all indications from the ongoing investigation suggest this was a targeted incident," says Terleski.

"These types of reckless acts of violence jeopardize the safety of our entire community, and it's incredibly fortunate that no one was injured."

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2023-16532.

You can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.