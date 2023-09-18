Police dog helps locate missing senior with Alzheimer's in Spallumcheen

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Good boy, Mavrick!

Police dog Mavrick helped locate a missing senior who had wandered away from a rural property in Spallumcheen on Saturday.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says about 12:45 p.m., police received a report of a missing 82-year-old woman, diagnosed with Alzheimer's, who had wandered away from her home on the 4300 block of Chamberlain Road.

"Given her medical condition and concern for her safety, an extensive ground search was initiated, and an RCMP Police Dog Service team was dispatched," says Terleski.

Around 3:45 p.m., Mavrick and his handler located the woman in a heavily wooded area.

She was uninjured and brought safely home.

"Our police service dogs are exceptional," says Terleski.

"They area an incredibly important part of our team and provide vital assistance to our frontline operations, particularly in situations like this where they can help us find a lost or missing person quickly."