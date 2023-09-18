Coldstream yard waste program cancelled for 2023

Photo: Pixabay

With leaves beginning to fall, Coldstream residents might be looking for a place to drop off yard waste and leaves.

But, now, they might need to travel a little farther than normal.

That's because Coldstream's fall garden waste and leaf drop off program at Middleton Drive has been cancelled for 2023.

The District of Coldstream says it temporarily repurposed the transfer station site on Middleton due to operational requirements. This means the site is no longer able to receive garden waste or leaf drop offs.

The district understands it's a valued service to the community and apologizes for the inconvenience, it said in a statement.

“The district intends to resume the service at this location next year.”

Coldstream residents can drop off their yard waste year round at the Greater Vernon Diversion Disposal Facility at 120 Birnie Road, free of charge.