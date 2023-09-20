Pumpkin patch picking returns to Vernon's Davison Orchards

Photo: Facebook/Davison Orchards

The Pumpkin Picking Festival is just around the corner at Vernon's Davison Orchards.

Pumpkin picking kicks off Oct. 1 and will continue Wednesdays through Sundays until Oct. 29. The orchard will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Back this fall is the ever-popular pumpkin patch tractor train through the orchards and fields, delivering kids and parents to the pumpkin patch, where they can pick their own gourd.

Mom can also indulge in endless pumpkin-flavoured treats in the village.

“Pumpkins come in an endless variety of sizes, shapes, weights, and colours; there are so many to choose from! Make a fall tradition and create lasting memories for your kids,” the orchard's website says.

Tractor tours with pumpkin picking cost $10 and a tractor tour only is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are available on the Davison Orchards website.

There will also be live entertainment will be on site to enjoy, and fresh local produce will be available to purchase as well.