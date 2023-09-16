RCMP looking for missing North Okanagan woman

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Laura May Bowles, 82, was last seen at Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. in Armstrong.

Bowles was last seen in the 4300-block of Chamberlaine Road.

She is described as weighing about 120 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and grey roots.

RCMP say Bowles suffers from Alzheimer's disease and may appear confused. Given her medical status, police are hoping to locate her as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees Bowles is asked to contact police immediately.